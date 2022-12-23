It is time for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 players auction. A total of 405 players are set to go under the hammer with 273 are Indians and 132 overseas registering for the IPL 2023 auction. Four players from associate nations are part of the registered players for IPL 2023 auction. INR 2 crore is the highest base price followed by INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the only two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2023 auction of Disney+ Hotstar, and are not able to find it, then continue reading to find out why is it so! IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Get Player Bids with Base Price, Team Squads and Purse, List of Sold and Unsold Players, Accelerated Bidding Process in Indian Premier League Mini Auction.

Interestingly, none of the Indian players are placed in the highest base price of INR 2 Crore. It is understood as the big Indian named are already associated with one or other franchise after the mega auction earlier this year. However, franchises will have their eyes on the uncapped Indian players. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

Why is IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Not Available on Hotstar?

Ahead of the 2023 season, BCCI sold the broadcast rights of Indian Premier League (IPL). And for the first time, the rights were won by two different groups. While Star Sports Network retained the broadcast or telecast rights, the digital rights or live streaming went to Viacom18. So, Star Sports will only provide the live telecast of IPL 2023 and thus it won't be available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar. Viacom18's JioCinema or JioCinema will provide the live streaming online on its mobile app or website, and that too for free.

