The India national cricket team are set to face the Oman national cricket team in their final Group A match at the Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are arriving in this contest with two consecutive victories. The Men in Blue have qualified for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025, whereas Oman are out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Men in Blue and Oman have made two changes to their playing XI. Is India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss Report

