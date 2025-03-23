Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The thrilling encounter between the two franchises is being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both franchises have some new faces in their camp for the IPL season 18. This will be the first day game of the IPL 2025. Both teams are eager to start their campaign on a winning note. IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds MS Dhoni for Silencing Critics With His Skills, Says ‘Every Time People Question Him; He Proves Them Wrong.’

Surprisingly, Rajasthan Royals regular captain Sanju Samson didn't come out for the toss. Instead of Samson, star cricketer Riyan Parag was named stand-in captain for the clash against the Hyderabad-based franchise. During the toss, Riyan Parag confirmed that Sanju Samson will play as the Impact Player for them against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this article, let's know why Sanju Samson is not captaining the 2008 champions Rajasthan.

Why is Sanju Samson not captaining Rajasthan Royals during SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match?

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson sustained a finger injury after he was struck by a pacy delivery from speedster Jofra Archer during the five-match T20I series between India and England. Following the injury, Samson underwent surgery to repair the damaged finger. The star cricketer completed his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and joined Rajasthan Royals' first practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2025: A Huge Opportunity for Axar Patel To Prove His Leadership for Delhi Capitals.

However, BCCI's Centre of Excellence is yet to give a clean chit to Sanju Samson for wicketkeeping and will only be available to play as an impact player or batter during the IPL 2025 season. “Sanju Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat until he is cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit,” the Rajasthan Royals announced earlier this week, as quoted by Sportstar.

Riyan Parag will be the stand-in captain for the Rajasthan Royals for the next two matches against - defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super kings. Once Samson's is fully fit he will captain the side in Rajasthan's remaining matches in IPL 2025.

