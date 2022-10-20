Wanindu Hasaranga is on top of list of Most Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 while Bas de Leede from Netherlands is on second spot. One of the biggest cricketing spectacles ICC T20 World Cup 2022 unfolded on October 16 as we gear up to witness the action packed games in Australia. Some of the best cricket nations and players are fighting each other in a thrilling four week competition. Meanwhile, check out the leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2022 below. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Batsman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at the Twenty20 WC in Australia.

Defending champions Australia are staging the T20 World Cup for the first time at seven different venues. Originally, it was scheduled in 2020, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that year which led to the imposition of global lockdown, the championship was postponed and rescheduled two years later in 2022. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Most Wickets T20 World Cup 2022

Player Mat Inns Wkts BB Econ Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 3 3 7 3/8 5.25 Bas de Leede (NED) 3 3 7 3/19 7.55 Alzarri Joseph (WI) 2 2 6 4/16 5.50 Jason Holder (WI) 2 2 5 3/12 4.10 Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 2 2 5 3/23 7.62

In a course of 28 days which counts nearly a month, through round 1, super 12 and knockouts, we will eventually have the two best teams out of 16 meeting on November 13 in the final of extravaganza of cricket. It's noteworthy to mention, round 1 which kick-started on October 16 and will end on October 21, will be played only between the eight teams who haven't directly qualified for the super 12 stage. These include group A teams Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, UAE and group B teams West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland. Top two teams from each group of round 1 will move a step ahead into the super 12 stage to join the already qualified top eight teams. Super 12 stage will commence from 22 October with a match between defending champions Australia and runner-ups New Zealand which will be the repeat of last edition's final.

The Australian pitches offer more bounce and pace than anywhere else and quality bowlers know how to use it to their good. The Indian bowling X-factor Jasprit Bumrah or England's exciting pacer Jofra Archer are the two such bowlers who could make most of it, however unfortunately both will be missing the tournament due to the injuries. Meanwhile, there are still many top-notch bowlers of the world in the upcoming T20I World Cup 2022 who will be seen in action. Apart from winning the games for the teams, it will be enthralling to witness as to who could amass the most number of wickets in the dynamic event this year.

