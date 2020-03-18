Will David Warner Participate in IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears? Australian Cricketer’s Manager has an Answer

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus has stalled the major sporting events all across the world. This also includes the Indian Premier League 2020 which was supposed to begin on March 29, 2020. Now, the mega-event will be held on April 15, 2020. Amid the fear of coronavirus and as it is widely reported that the Australian players would stay away from the mega-event. Now, David Warner’s manager James Erskine spilt the beans if the Australian cricketer would participate in the Indian Premier League 2020. The Australian left-hander went has had a terrific performance in the IPL so far. IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window: Report.

The manager confirmed the news of Warner participating in the tournament. “If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine told Theage. The Australian left-hander had played 126 IPL matches so far and has 4706 runs with a striking average of 43.17. Having hit four centuries and 44 fifties, Warner is undoubtedly one of the best players of the league.

In the last IPL 2019, Warner had won the Orange Cap, for scoring 692 runs from 12 games. As of now, there is no official word on the confirmation of the dates. A few days, the IPL Governing Council members met the BCCI and are closely in sync with the situation. As of now according to the recent reports, the BCCI is looking to seal the dates for the IPL 13 between July to September this year.