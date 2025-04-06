Mumbai Indians received a boost in their IPL 2025 campaign when Jasprit Bumrah joined the camp returning from injury ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 clash. But it was yet to be confirmed if Bumrah will be able to play against RCB. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has now confirmed that Bumrah is available for selection and is likely to play against RCB. 'Lion is Back', Jasprit Bumrah Joins MI For IPL 2025, Wife Sanjana Ganesan Makes Story-Like Announcement To Son Angad About Pacer's Return (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Available For Selection For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

BREAKING: Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection. He will play tomorrow, confirms MI coach Mahela Jayawardene. @mipaltan #MIvsRCB @IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) April 6, 2025

