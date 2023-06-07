The ICC World Test Championship is all set to begin today i.e. June 7, 2023, Wednesday but ahead of that there is some bad news for the cricket fans out there. As per weather experts, the game which commences at 3 PM IST could see short spells of rain during the summit clash between India and Australia. The last time India played in the WTC final, the rains played a spoilsport. This time too, the rains are likely to intervene during the game and the cricket fans are not happy about the news. They want the one-off Test to go on uninterrupted. WTC 2023 Final: Oil Protest Threat Forces ICC to Have Two Pitches for Summit Clash.

When the Australian cricket team trained on Monday morning the weather was gloomy and cold. However, when the Indian cricket team proceeded for their training in the afternoon session it was sunny. Ahead of the WTC final match between India and Australia, let us look at the rain probability during the all-important encounter.

Uninterrupted Play on Day One, Two, and, Three

As per accuweather.com, an uninterrupted full day’s play is expected for the first three days of the game with the skies expected to be sunny. The temperatures are expected to be around 21-22 degree Celsius with only one per cent of precipitation chances.

Rains to Intervene During Day Four and Five

However, the fourth day is expected to be mixed with both sunny and cloudy. As per the same accuweather.com report, the fourth day could see some showers and thunderstorm during the afternoon. The fifth day also could see rain interfering during the game as the weather is likely to be warm and cloud. Rain could interfere during the afternoon. The report states that there is 65 per cent chances of rain on both day four and day five.

Reserve Day Arranged

If the daily requirements of the Test game remains unsatisfied because of the weather conditions on any of the one of the five fixed days the match will head to the reserve day. The daily requirements of the Test game state that the match should be played for six hours with 90 overs allotted for bowling. There is roughly 1.0 mm chance of rain on the reserve day as well. India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final, London Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at The Oval For World Test Championship Summit Clash.

Having mentioned the probability of rain during the mega showdown, we hope that rain stays away for the entire duration of the match, allowing full quota of overs to be bowled. Like the previous WTC final against New Zealand, we hope that rain does not come during a crucial juncture of the game.

