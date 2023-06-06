India and Australia, two of the best Test sides, are set to square off in the final World Test Championship, which starts on June 7. Rohit Sharma and his men had reigned supreme over the Australians the last time these two teams clashed, in the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. While that would definitely be a confidence booster, India would be well-aware that things would be pretty different this time. The pressure of competing in an all-important final and at a neutral venue is something both sides would prepare themselves for and the team which adapts better might just take the win. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More You Need To Know About India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

As India and Australia gear up to face each other, fans would want to have a look at the weather as well. The last edition of the WTC final, which was played between eventual winners New Zealand and India, had been marred by rain. And it needed a reserve day to be called into action for an outcome to be determined. Well, the good news is that there's a reserve day this time as well. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the weather forecast in London for June 7.

London Weather Report

Expected weather in London on June 7 (Source: Accuweather)

Expected weather in London from June 7-11 (Source: Accuweather)

According to the report above for June 7, there is no rain forecast. The match starts at 10:30 am local time and it would be bright and sunny all the way through. The temperature is set to be around 15-22 degrees. However, while the weather for the first two days is expected to be sunny and alright, there would be a chance of rainfall as the match heads towards the third, fourth and fifth days. As a matter of fact, Accuweather predicts a thunderstorm on Sunday, the last day of the WTC final.

Oval Pitch Report

The Oval has been a good pitch to bat. However, fast bowlers would have some assistance in the early phase of the match. Dinesh Karthik had earlier shared pictures of the Oval pitch with grass cover all over it, which would be encouraging for the fast bowlers. Spinners, too, would have something out of this pitch as the match progresses. Batters would need to do well to get themselves in and look for a big score, as shot-making might get easier later.

