Will there be a bus parade for the India national cricket team to celebrate ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph? After India had won the T20 World Cup last year, the team had conducted an open bus parade in Mumbai which was attended by a sea of fans. The parade then had ended at the Wankhede Stadium where Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others had celebrated the momentous success with the fans and memorably sang 'Vande Mataram' in unison. But there's no such arrangements being made this time around, which might have prompted fans to wonder if there would be any bus parade this time around. Rohit Sharma Waves at Fans, 'Hitman' Receives Rousing Reception Upon Arrival in Mumbai After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Triumph (Watch Video).

Fans would remember that Rohit Sharma's promise of bringing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 back to Mumbai. India had entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as a favourite and Rohit Sharma and his men lived up to that tag, beating every other team that came their way and finishing the tournament undefeated. It was a second back-to-back ICC title for the India men's national cricket team and it came less than a year after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados. India became the most successful team in ICC Champions Trophy history, winning the tournament thrice while Rohit Sharma became just the second Indian captain to bag multiple ICC titles.

Will There Be a Bus Parade to Celebrate India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win?

Now the big question. Will there be a bus parade like the last time? Well, it does not seem so. The India national cricket team players, after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title, were seen arriving separately in their preferred destinations from Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer for example returned to Mumbai while Axar Patel landed in Ahmedabad. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja returned to Chennai while Harshit Rana flew back to Delhi. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also arrived in Delhi.

It has been reported earlier that there are no plans for a bus parade this time around with the Indian players joining their respective franchises ahead of IPL 2025, which starts on March 22. Plus, the WPL 2025 will also have its final in Mumbai on March 15 and security reasons might not allow a bus parade in the past few days. However, the possibility of a celebration with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title cannot be ruled out altogether and it can take place after the IPL or anytime later.

