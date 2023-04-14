After a victorious start, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a bit of a slump, losing two games on the trot in the Indian Premier League this season. The Faf du Plessis-led side have one of the best teams on paper but have not been able to get across the line in their last two matches. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, their batting failed to tackle the spin threat posed by Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and youngster Suyash Sharma. Meanwhile, a Nicholas Pooran special at the Chinnaswamy handed RCB their second loss and first at home this season. The team has also been plagued by injuries to a number of their key players. As they gear up to take on Delhi Capitals, fans might wonder if Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the main players, will take part in the match. RCB vs DC, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hasaranga was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore last season and had a terrific time. The Sri Lankan finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 26 scalps to his name and RCB need a player like him to be back and firing if they are to bring a change about their fortunes. Virat Kohli and Co find themselves in the bottom half of the points table and though it's early days, they would want to improve on that and start winning.

Will Wanindu Hasaranga play in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match?

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has joined the RCB squad and has already had his first training session. As quoted by RCB on their official social media handle, Hasaranga said, "My bowling is going well and I have hit well. I'm adjusting to the wickets in Bengaluru. So personally, I am ready to go." RCB in all likelihood, will have Hasaranga in their line-up for their match against Delhi Capitals, on April 15.

Wanindu Hasaranga Preparing for RCB vs DC Match

Hasaranga is one of the key components of RCB's bowling attack and also is pretty handy with the bat in the lower-middle order. His addition is definitely a big boost for the Faf du Plessis-led side. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, are yet to win a match this season and will be on the lookout for their first points in IPL 2023.

