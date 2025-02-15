Mumbai, February 15: Gujarat Giants will be ruing the missed chances in their six-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium here on Friday. After skipper Ashleigh Garner’s fiery unbeaten knock of 79 runs in 37 balls saw the Giants reach the joint highest-ever score of the tournament to be 201/5 in 20 overs, the off-spin bowling all-rounder proceeded to claim the scalps of both openers in Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the second over of the game to set the game for her side. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Start Title Defence With Explosive 202 Run-Chase Against Gujarat Giants; Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh Hit Fifties.

However, numerous mistakes in the field cost them badly as they failed to apply pressure on the defending champions. Elysse Perry was dropped twice, once at two and then again at 19, as the Aussie batter went on to score a valiant half-century and kept her side in the game.

After Perry’s dismissal, Richa Ghosh took the reigns, after being dropped on zero by Simran Shaikh, and went on to win the game for her side with an incredible 93-run stand alongside Kanika Ahuja for the fifth wicket.

“Pretty flattening, to be honest. 200 was probably only a par score and we needed to bowl really well. It was not to be, unfortunately. We dropped some chances, which hurt us in the end. There are always going to be positives in every game, but unfortunately not able to come away with a win." RCB-W vs GG-W in WPL 2025 Breaks Record of Highest-Ever Match Aggregate in Women's Premier League History.

“Plenty of performances - Mooney at the top setting the tone and Deandra doing what she does best - there were glimpses with the bat but if you miss those chances, that can hurt you. She (Ghosh) batted really well and took her side to a win. It was pretty difficult (with the dew). That did not help us in the end, it was pretty tricky to hold the ball. Not going to use that as an excuse,” said Ashleigh Gardner in the post-game interview.

The Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Warriorz on Sunday in the hope of securing their first win whilst Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping to keep their winning ways going against the Delhi Capitals, in a rematch of last year’s finals, on Monday.

