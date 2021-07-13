Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma who was known for his heroics in the 1983 World Cup passed away on Tuesday due to a massive heart attack. He was 66. Sharma, represented India, in 37 Tests and scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine half-centuries. In the 42 ODIs he played for India, the former Indian cricketer scored 883 runs with four half-centuries. Needless to say that the netizens were quite sad about his death and also paid tributes to the perished star. Yashpal Sharma Dies 66. India's 1983 World Cup Hero, Suffer Cardiac Arrest.

Madan Lal was quite saddened with his of his colleague. The two started off playing cricket for Punjab. "Everyone is shocked now. His cricket career is the best. We met at a book launch recently. I can't believe it. He is survived by his wife and 3 children. Son in London for studies. Close relatives in Ludhiana," Madan Lal said. Here are a few tweets:

Shocking to know of Yashpal Sharma Paaji’s death. He had a massive heart attack this morning. RIP Yash paaji — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 13, 2021

We've lost Yashpal Sharma from our fabled 1983 team. A lion hearted cricketer, his 89 in that first match against the West Indies set the tone for the tournament. And his 61 against England in the semis was vital. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 13, 2021

Rip Yashpal Sharma ji💔🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) July 13, 2021

Shocking beyond words. Yashpal Sharna, second from right, is no more. This is tragedy. Wonderful. Human being and brilliant cricket brains. #YashpalSharma @DDNewslive @PBNS_India pic.twitter.com/TGqT2sHmLq — Kannan (@kannandelhi) July 13, 2021

We are equally saddened by the death of our sporting hero. The entire team of LatestLY offers heartfelt condolences to the perished star. May his soul Rest in Peace.

