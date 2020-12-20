Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will travel back home to attend the birth of his child and won’t take part in the remaining of Test series against Australia. Thus ending Kohli’s year 2020. The coronavirus affected year wasn’t that good for Kohli. Even though not much cricket took place in 2020, but Kohli for the first time since his debut year 2008 missed out on scoring a century. In 2020 Kohli failed to notch the three-figure score across formats in international cricket. Also in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), Kohli went century-less. Virat Kohli Ends Year 2020 With No Century Across Formats in International Cricket.

Closest Kohli came to century in 2020 was twice against Australia in ODIs. The right-handed batsman scored 89 in January and recently in November. In 24 innings across three formats Kohli managed 842 runs which included seven half-centuries. In IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain hit three fifties. IND vs AUS Test 2020: Hard to Put the Disappointment into Words, Says Virat Kohli.

Year 2020 for Virat Kohli in Stats

Format Matches Inns Runs 100s 50s Highest Score Test 3 6 116 0 1 74 ODI 9 9 431 0 5 89 T20I 10 9 295 0 1 85 Total 22 24 842 0 7 - IPL 15 - 466 0 3 90

Kohli’s 2020 ended earlier than his teammates as he won’t be available for the second Test against Australia from December 26 onwards at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Hoping that Kohli begins 2021 on a positive note when he returns to take field against England in home series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).