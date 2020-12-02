Virat Kohli will finish the year 2020 without scoring a century in One-Day International cricket for the first time since 2008. The Indian skipper was dismissed for a score of 63 in his final ODI game of the year against Australia. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge role as it has forced the cancelation of several tours, with India’s ODI series against Australia kick-starting the team’s international cricketing action for the first time in nine months. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Cricketer to Score 12000 ODI Runs, Beats Sachin Tendulkar's Record.

Virat Kohli has played just nine innings in the 50-over format in 2020 scoring 432 runs with an average of 47.88 with five half-centuries but has failed to convert either of his scores into three digits. This is the first time since 2008 – a year in which he made his debut – that the current Indian skipper hasn’t able to record a century in One-Day International cricket. Virat Kohli Creates New Record As he Beats Sachin Tendulkar to Become the Fastest Batsman to Score 12,000 Runs in ODIs, Check Full List.

In Virat Kohli’s first year as an international cricketer, 2008, the Indian managed to score just one half-century but since then has been one of the consistent performers with the bat for his country. The 32-year-old in the 3rd ODI against Australia, crossed the 12,000 runs mark in One-Day internationals, reaching the landmark faster than any other cricketer.

Virat Kohli is one of the most consistent batsmen in world cricket in recent years and has managed to cross the 1000 runs mark in a calendar year seven times in his ODI career. The 32-year old had managed six, six and five ODI hundreds in 2017, 2018 and 20291 respectively. The Delhi cricketer is just behind Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries and runs for India in the 50-over format.

