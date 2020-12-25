Not much sporting action took place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like other sports tournaments, cricket events were cancelled and postponed as well. So, not much cricket happened in the year 2020. While first few months of the year saw Indian cricket team, both men’s and women’s, busy playing there was nothing for both the teams in the middle of the year. Sports Controversies in 2020: From Sunil Gavaskar’s Comment on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Racial Abuse in PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Here’s a Look at the Controversial Incidents in Sports World This Year!.

Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) kick-started the post coronavirus lockdown period for Indian players. While men’s players took part in IPL, women’s cricketers found some action coming their way with Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. Men’s cricket team after the end of IPL 2020 toured Australia while women’s cricket team continue to be out of action.

A look back at 2020 year doesn’t throw up many memorable performances as for as Indian cricket is concerned. Yet two players managed to make their way up. From men’s team it is T Natarajan and from women’s team it is Shafali Verma.

T Natarajan

T Natarajan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Natarajan_91)

It all started with IPL 2020 for this left-arm pacer. Though Natarajan played in the 2017 season as well but it was 2020 that brought him to the notice. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Natarajan picked 16 wickets in as many games. It was his accuracy with the ball that helped him earn a maiden call up in the Indian cricket team. Natarajan was truly the find in the year 2020 as he impressed with his yorkers.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

She is the youngest Indian woman to play in a T20I. Shafali made her debut in 2019 and soon became the youngest Indian player to score a fifty in an international match. And during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 the 16-year-old batswoman played some memorable knocks to help India qualify for the final of the tournament.

