2020 is a year most of us would love to forget. It is the year of coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 virus affected our lives and we were forced to stay indoors during the lockdown. What made things worse for sports lovers was not much sporting action took place due to the coronavirus. While first quarter of the year saw some sporting action, the second and third quarters had almost nothing in store for sports fans. Things relatively got better in the fourth quarter. However, throughout the year, there were some controversies that made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here’s a look at some. Neymar Jr Best Moments in 2020: Right From His Hat-Trick Against Basaksehir Istanbul To A Snap With Lionel Messi, Check 5 Best Moments of PSG Forward This Year.

Novak Djokovic Violates COVID-19 Norms: When world was trying to live in a new-normal way, tennis star Novak Djokovic organised a tournament- Adria Tour- that saw COVID-19 protocols not being followed. And eventually it turned into a hotspot resulting in many tennis players testing positive for the coronavirus.

VAR in Football Controversy: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) introduction in football was met with criticism as many managers and players felt it was not trustworthy. VAR kept the football world divided throughout the year.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Comment: During the Indian Premier League 2020, former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar stirred a controversy when a made a comment about Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Gavaskar had said, "jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone... wo video dekhi thi humne... (he practiced with Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, and I have seen that video)." Some fans felt the remark was offensive. Controversy got further sparked after Anushka's response.

Alleged Racial Abuse During PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir Match: In the last month of the year, a controversy rocked football world when Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended following allegations of racism by one of the match officials. Players from both the teams had walked off in a protest. The match was then completed the following day.

Mohammad Amir Retirement: Pakistan fast-bowler shocked one and all when he announced his retirement from international cricket. Amir alleged that under the current Pakistan cricket team management he was unable to play and perform. Amir held Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis responsible for “spoiling” his image.

