Former India and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Yuvraj Singh went down memory lane and hilariously trolled his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to his Instagram story, the southpaw shared an old picture in which he's operating his phone while the Master Blaster is trying to have a glance of the screen. Going by the training kit and looks of both players, it seems to be a picture from Yuvraj's early days in 2001-02. Paji don't sneak into my phone," wrote Yuvraj while sharing the snap. The old pic was first posted by one of Yuvi's many fan pages on Instagram. Sachin Tendulkar Hilariously Describes Jofra Archer’s Spectacular Catch During RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2020.

Tendulkar and Yuvraj, who were the part of India's 2011 World Cup squad, played a lot of cricket together and are also known to share a great bond. With both the legends bidding farewell to the game, they can't join forces on the field anymore. However, they continue to entertain the fans with their friendly banters on social media. Meanwhile, let's look at how Yuvraj poked fun at Tendulkar. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Others Praise Ben Stokes.

Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Pic!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to the game in November 2013 but not before scoring 34357 international runs, most for any batsman to date. On the other hand, Yuvraj hung up his boots in July 2019 with 11778 runs in the kitty.

As of now, both the legends have been extensively following the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) and are regularly posting their opinion on social media. Meanwhile, CSK are out of the playoff race while none of the other seven teams have officially secured a berth in playoffs.

