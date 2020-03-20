Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen for Allegedly Photoshopping his Recent Instagram Picture

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen have been good buddies for a while now. They two make sure to flaunt their friendship not only on-field but also on social media. This time it is the Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh who trolled Kevin Pietersen over a snap. So here’s what happened. The English cricketer posted a snap on social media where he was seen sitting beside a dog and a leopard. A colourful bird sat on his shoulder and all of them were looking into the camera as they posed for a picture. Kevin Pietersen Uses Hindi to Raise Awareness Among Indians Over Coronavirus Pandemic.

Kevin Pietersen’s love for animals is known by all. The English cricketer keeps on posting a picture of himself with the wildlife and urges the netizens to stay away from hunting. Talking about the recent snap, Pietersen captioned the snap, “#AnimalWhisperer.” This proved to be an ideal opportunity for the Indian left-hander to troll his dear friend. The post obviously garnered many comments and this also included the comment from the former Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh which read, “Nice photoshop bro.” Check out the post below and the troll by Yuvi.

Prior to this the former English cricketer was in the news for tweeting in Hindi to spread awareness about the deadly disease coronavirus. He asked the Indian fans to remain into their houses for a while and also urged them to follow directives given by the government. It was Manish Pandey who taught him to write the tweet in Hindi.