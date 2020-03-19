Yuzvendra Chahal Gets His Cheeks Pulled by a Girl in This Viral TikTok Video

Yuzvendra Chahal Gets His Cheeks Pulled (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the coronavirus outbreak putting a pause on major cricket series and tournaments all around the world, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will not be able to showcase his on-field blitzes for quite some time. However, this certainly doesn’t restrict him from grabbing headlines. Recently, a TikTok video featuring the 29-year old got viral on social media and gained a lot of attention. In the clip, Chahal can be seen walking with the girl and their activities will certainly put a smile on your face. Well, the leggie was already entertaining his fans with his fun segment ‘Chahal TV’ and now, the Haryana born cricketer has put his hands on TikTok too. Yuzvendra Chahal Displays Crazy Dance Moves With Two Girls in This TikTok Video.

Well, this wasn’t the first time when Chahal made a TikTok video which started doing rounds of social media. Through the video-sharing platform, the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) star has displayed his acting, dancing and many other attributes. In this video, however, a girl was seen cheering the cheeks of the cricketer amusingly while the latter was pretending to be angry. Meanwhile, let’s look at the viral TikTok video.

Watch Video:

Chahal was last seen in action in the India vs New Zealand ODI series which the Men in Blue lost by 3-0. The leggie’s next assignment was supposed to get underway with South Africa’s 2020 Tour of India. However, the much-awaited series was called off owing the COVID-19 scare. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also under dark clouds and some speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can also get called off.