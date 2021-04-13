The Punjab Kings registered a win last night against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Post their win, Punjab Kings took to social media and teased the Rajasthan Royals. First, Rajasthan Royals retweeted a tweet by Jofra Archer which read, "Finish it off skipper." But then after the win, Punjab Kings took to social media and took a jibe at their opponents. "We're pretty sure Jofra didn't predict this," read the tweet. PBKS also in the next tweet put up a picture of Deepak Hooda and wrote, "Revenge is a dish best served cold." Sanju Samson Reacts After Rajasthan Royals Loses by 4 Runs Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, Urges Team To Keep Their Heads High.

It was Sanju Samson who hogged away the limelight for his stunning century against PBKS. He scored 119 runs from 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes. Sanju Samson was praised by the likes of Suresh Raina, Shashi Tharoor, Nitish Rana for his century. Even the official account of the Rajasthan Royals hailed him for the amazing knock. But the defeat for the RR turned out to be quite a heartbreaking one.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Another tweet:

Sanju Samson, however, urged the team to keep their heads high. He took to social media and posted a tweet as a message for the team. RR will take on DC in IPL 2021 on April 15, 2021.

