Rohit Sharma recently posted a picture of himself where he was seen celebrating Real Madrid’s La Liga 2019-20 win. The Hitman took to social media and expressed his excitement on social media with Los Blancos winning the title. Rohit had posted a selfie where he was seen in a celebratory mood. Now, Yuzvendra Chahal who Rohit on social media obviously saw the snap and decided to troll the Hitman hilariously. He trolled Sharma and cities the true reason behind his smile and said that today Mumbai Indians’ captain would not have to do the household chores. Rohit Sharma Delighted As Real Madrid Win La Liga 2019–20 Title, Applauds Los Blancos for Coming Together in 'These Tough Times'.

“True reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padega no jhaadu no pochaa phew,” wrote Yuzi with ROFL emojis. Rohit Sharma was seen wearing Real Madrid jersey in the photo. Rohit and Yuzi have gone quite a long way. Imn fact the two have been friends ever since the latter played for the Mumbai Indians. Now, check out the snap we are talking about and the comment posted by Yuzi.

Rohit Sharma Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all know Rohit Sharma is an ardent fan of Real Madrid. In fact, he is also the ambassador of La Liga in India. Real Madrid won the match against Villarreal by 2-1 and thus clinched their 34th La Liga title. The fans from all over the world congratulated the Los Blancos for their win.

