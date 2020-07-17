Real Madrid clinched their 34th La Liga title after a thumping 2-1 victory against Villarreal at home. Fans from all over the world took to social media and congratulated Zinedine Zidane’s for their emphatic show. Indian opener Rohit Sharma was also ecstatic by Madrid’s win and that is evident in his latest Twitter post. The 33-year-old, who is also the Indian brand ambassador of La Liga, lauded Los Blancos for performing as a unit amid tough times and adding another title in that cabinet. Real Madrid Clinch La Liga 2019–20 Title With 2–1 Win Over Villarreal; Twitterati Hail New Kings of Spain.

“Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any,” wrote Rohit on the micro-blogging website while sharing a snap of himself in which he can be seen celebrating. Have a look. Rohit Sharma Birthday: La Liga Wishes Its Brand Ambassador in India.

See Post:

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

Well, just like many other Indian cricketers, Rohit is also an ardent lover of football and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Earlier this year, in fact, Rohit Sharma along with wife Ritika Sajdeh visited Real Madrid's home ground Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. In a post on Instagram, the veteran opener also expressed gratitude towards the Spanish giants for ticking a box in his bucket list. “Thanks @laliga and @ realmadrid for helping me tick this off my bucket list, what a surreal experience. My family and I had a blast. So memorable,” wrote the Mumbai Indians captain.

View Post!!

Speaking of cricket action, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

