Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes feels Yuzvendra Chahal should have been awarded the Man of the Match (MoM) for his bowling display in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 82 runs win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020. RCB restricted KKR to just 112/9 in 20 overs after asking them to chase 195 with the spinner shining with the ball. The win, their fifth in IPL 2020, took RCB to third in the points table and level on points with table leaders Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli’s side are now tied on 10 points from seven matches with MI and the Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli Praises RCB Teammates for ‘Tremendous Effort’ During 82-Run Win Over KKR in Dream11 IPL 2020 (See Pics).

Chahal, who has been one of the best spinners in IPL 2020, returned with figures of 1/12 from his four overs against a power-packed batting line-up. He also took the wicket of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who was the Man of the Match in KKR’s previous game against Kings in Punjab. Chahal’s superb bowling was also complemented by the other RCB bowlers all of whom bowled perfect line and lengths to restrict the opposition and record a big win. Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers Become First Pair in Indian Premier League to Share Ten 100-Run Partnerships.

Yuzvendra Chahal Should Have Been Man of the Match - Ben Stokes

In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it’s in Sharjah 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 12, 2020

Stokes tweeted after RCB’s victory and said Chahal should be given the MoM award for his excellent bowling display. “In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here, incredible figures especially as it's in Sharjah," Stokes tweeted after the match. AB de Villiers was declared the Man of the Match for his 73 runs off just 33 deliveries that helped RCB post such a big score on a slow wicket.

Washington Sundar, the other spinner in the RCB side, also bowled well and dismissed Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan. He gave away only 20 runs in his four-over spell while Chris Morris, who was playing his just second game, also returned with figures of 2/17 from his four overs.

Chahal has now taken 10 wickets from seven games and is fifth in the list of most wickets taken in IPL 2020. He is tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami of KXIP on 10 wickets. Kagiso Rabada currently leads the list with 17 wickets while Bumrah is second with 11 wickets.

