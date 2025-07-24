Hosts Zimbabwe are still searching for their first points in the ongoing Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025, and will face off against table-toppers New Zealand in the final league match of the tri-series in Harare. The Zimbabwe national cricket team suffered a harrowing loss in the third match against the Kiwis, while the New Zealand national cricket team have been undefeated in the tournament, which includes a thumping eight-wicket win over the hosts. This will be the last match for New Zealand to try their bench before the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final against South Africa on July 26. Fans looking to take part in ZIM vs NZ T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down. New Zealand Defeat South Africa By Seven Wickets in Tri-Nation Series 2025; Bowlers, Tim Seifert Shine As Blackcaps Show Dominant Preparation For Summit Clash Against Proteas.

Zimbabwe's batting has been led by Brian Bennett, who has single-handedly done most of the scoring (112), while others have barely contributed. Richard Ngarava has been the star performer with the ball for the hosts, with four wickets, but a lack of runs to defend have hampered the bowlers considerably.

New Zealand, on the other hand, sees the top three of the highest-wicket takers from their side, with Matt Henry leading with 6. The standout performances from their bowlers are a major reason behind them qualifying for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final, while the batting has played second fiddle. New Zealand Allrounder Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Zimbabwe Tour With Groin Injury.

We have drafted the ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6 Dream11 fantasy below.

ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Brian Bennett (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Devon Conway (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ)

All-Rounders: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Matt Henry (NZ),

ZIM vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 6 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Seifert (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

SA vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 2 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tim Seifert (NZ), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Devon Conway (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Matt Henry (NZ)

