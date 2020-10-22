Zimbabwe is set to make a comeback in international cricket after the COVID-19 halt as they'll tour Pakistan for a white-ball series, starting on October 30. However, the visitors have faced a significant blow ahead of the tour with two of their players - Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma – testing positive for coronavirus. Although the duo was not the part of the original squad, they will now not be able to take part even after a player's injury. Fortunately, however, the two players weren't the part of the travelling camp. Hence, the major news isn't expected to impact the tour. Lalchand Rajput, Zimbabwe Head Coach, Pulls Out of Pakistan Tour 2020 Due to Travel Guidelines of Indian Government.

"Zimbabwe have confirmed that two players, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players were on standby ahead of the tour to Pakistan, but were not part of the squad to travel," the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Twitter.

ICC's Post:

Zimbabwe have confirmed that two players, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players were on standby ahead of the tour to Pakistan, but were not part of the squad to travel. pic.twitter.com/HskHtpH3Zn — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2020

Chakabva and Maruma were room-mates in Zimbabwe's biosecure bubble at the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Academy in Harare. Following the testing, ZC went on to test those individuals who could have contracted the virus and found out that two people of support staff have also got affected.

"Chakabva and Maruma, as well as the other two infected backroom staffers, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. We wish the four a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back at work soon," ZC said in a statement.

"Apart from providing support to those infected and affected, we will continue to adhere to government and public health guidelines with regards to our facilities and staff, and will be taking further steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus," they added.

