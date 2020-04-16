This Day, That Year: CSK Relives Adorable Memory of Ziva When the Little One Craved for Papa MS Dhoni Right in the Middle of the Match (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni & Ziva Dhoni. (Photo Source: Twitter)

With no live-action on the radar, the IPL franchises have no other option than to relive the old clips and moments of the tournament. Not very long ago, the Chennai Super Kings went on to share a video featuring MS Dhoni’s darling daughter Ziva where she craved for her father right in the middle of the match during the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab. The incident happened on April 16, 2018, and Chennai Super Kings relived the video. MS Dhoni was handling the batting duties for the Yellow Army. MS Dhoni Posts Video of Daughter Ziva Saying 'Papa Ko Hug Karna Hai' as He Smashed KXIP Bowlers All Around the Park.

Back then even MS Dhoni could not resist sharing this video of his darling daughter. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a video with the caption, “When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match,” and it is pure gold. Needless to say that the video is still in the archives of our memories and CSK has strummed the right chords by revisiting the cute video.

#OnceUpOnAWhistle, in fact exactly two summers ago, when #Thala Dhoni was in the middle of the epic #KXIPvCSK match at Mohali, little Ziva had Papa cravings! This is full of #yellove! 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/SxPNY33AoY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 15, 2020

Talking about that match, witnessed the vintage MS Dhoni as he went on to score unbeaten 79 runs off 44 deliveries at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali. However, that did not help MS Dhoni's side and they lost the game by four wickets. It was Chris Gayle who had scored 63 runs from 33 balls as they scored 197 runs on the board.