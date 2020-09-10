As MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is all set to battle it out in the IPL 2020, his family back home is cheering for the Yellow Army. But that does not stop her from cheering for her father. In her latest video, the little one was seen holding a pencil sketch of Mahi and her mom Sakshi Rawat asked her, “Ziva who is this?” The little responded saying "It's papa". Sakshi once again asks if she is sure. "Are you sure?" - asks Sakshi. "Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I am sure," Ziva replied. The video was shared on her official social media account. The video was shared with a caption, "Papa s biggest fan !". As MS Dhoni is Busy Preparing for IPL 2020, Daughter Ziva 'Misses Dad and the Bike Rides' (View Instagram Post).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of the Chennai Super Kings has not gone to UAE. However, it's not clear if they will go for the tournament once it begins. MS Dhoni left for a short camp in Chennai from his Ranchi farmhouse on August 14, 2020. After a week-long camp, team Chennai Super Kings took off to UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Ever since the players are sweating it out in the stadium for IPL 13. For now, let's have a look at the video by Ziva Dhoni.

View this post on Instagram Papa s biggest fan ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Sep 9, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

Talking about the Chennai Super Kings, the team will play their first game against Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020, which will be the opening game of the IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).