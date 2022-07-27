Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu has been named the Indian team's flag bearer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will carry the tri-coloured flag in the opening ceremony of the Games on July 28. The first choice for this service Neeraj Chopra earlier withdrew from the event due to injury concerns.

Check the Tweet:

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: IOA (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ZUtHlL42CV — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

