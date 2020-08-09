India’s first-ever female Commonwealth Games medallist in gymnastics, Dipa Karmakar celebrates her 27th birthday on August 9, 2020 (Sunday). Karmakar clinched a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games to become the first Indian woman and only second gymnast from the country to win a medal at the multi-sport event. The bronze medal win first brought her into the limelight and since then, Dipa has only surged high. As she turns 27, take a look at some interesting facts about Dipa Karmakar. ‘Dipa Karmakar: The Small Wonder’ Bags Biography of the Year.

She made a place for herself among the greatest gymnasts with a successful Produnova attempt at the 2016 Olympics and remains the first and only gymnast from the country to win a gold medal at a global event. The legend of her story goes that she was born as a flat feet, an undesirable physical trait in a gymnast as it makes difficult for them to perform well. But Dipa conquered everything to become one of the country’s biggest athlete. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Famous Indian Celebrities’ Birthdays in August: From Kajol to Mahesh Babu to Dipa Karmakar, You Share Your Birthday Month With These Influential Figures.

Dipa Karmakar was born in Agartala, Tripura to August 09, 1993

She started practising gymnastics from the age of six and has been coached by Bishweshwar and Soma Nandi since then

Dipa won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games

She is also the only second Indian gymnast after Ashish Kumar in 2010 to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games

In 2015, Dipa became the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the final round of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Dipa Karmakar is the first Indian female gymnast to progress into the finals of gymnastic event at the Olympics

When she reached the final stage of the gymnastic event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dipa had become the first Indian to do so in 52 years

At the Olympics, Dipa became one of only five women to have successfully landed the Produnova vault or the vault of death

Dipa Karmakar is also the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at a global gymnastics event

She clichéd gold at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup

Dipa was named in Forbes list of super achievers from Asia under the age of 30 in 2017

Karmakar has been training under veteran Bishweshwar Nandi since her childhood and has won numerous laurels under the guidance of the former national gymnast coach. For her contribution to the sport, Dipa Karmakar received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2016 and was also bestowed with the Padma Shri a year later.

