AC Milan will be playing Empoli in an away tie this evening with an aim to move higher from their current 8th place in the points table. The Rossoneri have managed 35 points from 22 games and in order to play European football next season, they need to go on a series of victories that will also lift the morale of the team. With just two wins in their last five games, they have lost their way a bit in the league. Opponents Empoli are 16th and head into the game on the back of a defeat. Any further slip ups could well push them into relegation battle. Como 1-2 Juventus, Serie A 2024-25: Randal Kolo Muani’s Brace Helps Former League Champions Move Up in Standings with Fighting Win

Ola Solbakken, Pietro Pellegri, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, and Tyronne Ebuehi are the players missing out for Empoli due to fitness issues. Lorenzo Colombo will the lone striker up top in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Sebastiano Esposito and Liberato Cacace as the attacking midfielders. Alberto Grassi and Giuseppe Pezzella return from suspension and could walk straight back into the playing eleven.

Joao Felix scored on his AC Milan debut and the Portuguese star will be pushing for a start here. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic on the wings have been consistent and should get the nod. Kyle Walker, who has arrived from Manchester City, will be part of the back four and should contribute going forward as well. Alvaro Morata has left the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray.

When is Empoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Eighth-placed AC Milan takes on Empoli, who are 16th in the ongoing Serie A 2024-25 on Saturday, February 8. The Empoli vs AC Milan match will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani and it is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mattia Zaccagni Shines As Lazio Climbs to Fourth Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table After 2–1 Win Over Cagliari.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Empoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Empoli vs AC Milan Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Empoli vs AC Milan, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Empoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Empoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Empoli may not be able to match the level of Milan in this tie and could lose here.

