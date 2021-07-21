Sebastian Vettel is regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time and along with being a four-time Formula One champion, the German is also an environmentalist and urges people to adopt a more sustainable way of living. The German didn’t have a great time at the British Grand Prix on Sunday but didn’t let his disappointment get to him as he was seen picking up litter at Silverstone after the race. Lewis Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix 2021 After Horrific Collision With Max Verstappen.

The four-time F1 champion stayed behind at Silverstone and helped clean the stands. Sebastian Vettel, who has previously spoken of his environmental concerns when it comes to the sport, was filmed carrying four bags worth of rubbish that had been left behind setting an example for many to follow. Max Verstappen Hospitalised After First Lap Crash With Lewis Hamilton in British Grand Prix 2021.

After a tough race, Sebastian Vettel stayed behind with a group of fans to help the clear-up at Silverstone ❤️pic.twitter.com/16EIzzHVAL — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2021

‘It is important that we all respect the environment and not rely on other people to clean up behind us. Together we can make a difference’ said the Aston Martin driver in an interview with Bild while speaking on why he chose to clean the garbage in the stands of Silverstone.

Sunday evening at Silverstone. The #BritishGP weekend is over. But for Seb, the race for the planet never ends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/XLHfDQYqL2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 19, 2021

The race at Silverstone saw the return of fans and 140,000 were in attendance for Sunday's race as Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious in a somewhat controversial way, closing his gap on Championship leader Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel didn’t have a great outing at the main race as following successful finishes in Qualifying and the Sprint race, the German failed to seize any points for Aston Martin as he suffered a DNF.

