Lewis Hamilton won the British Open Grand Prix 2021 by overtaking Charles Leclerc in the 50th lap. This was his eighth British Grand Prix win, which is the most by a racer.

Check the tweet here:

BREAKING: @LewisHamilton wins a dramatic British Grand Prix, passing Charles Leclerc (P2) in the closing stages! Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas finishes in P3#BritishGP🇬🇧#F1pic.twitter.com/cdDymRlvef — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

Here are the standings at the end of the race:

🏁 END OF RACE 🏁 TOP 10 Hamilton Leclerc Bottas Norris Ricciardo Sainz Alonso Stroll Ocon Tsunoda #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zqAFaG6FkC — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)