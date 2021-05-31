The Indian football team will once again get back to international football to recommence their World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Qatar on June 3. A 1-2 loss at the hands of Oman and a memorable goalless draw against Qatar was how India started their campaign with. Two successive draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan followed but Igor Stimac's men were again hit with a 0-1 defeat to Oman. India might not have a chance of making it to the next round but if they finish third, then that would be enough for them to make a direct qualification to the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers. Here is what you need to know about India's matches: India’s Test Record in England Ahead of ICC WTC 2021 Final Against New Zealand

1) India's FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2022 match dates and live broadcast: All of India's matches would be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network. Matches would also be available for streaming on Hotstar. India would play Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15. All their matches would be played in Doha.

2) Current rankings: India is currently placed fourth in the table with three points from five matches, after Qatar (16 points from six games), Oman (12 points from five matches) and Afghanistan (four points from five matches).

3) High on confidence: Despite India being in a spot of bother when it comes to the table, defender Sandesh Jhingan ensured that the "confidence in the squad is high". Captain Sunil Chhetri, also added, "We are making the most of the circumstances."

