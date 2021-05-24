Midfielder Frank Kessie scored off two spot-kicks as AC Milan confirmed their return to the Champions League 2021-2022, eight years after having last participated in it. A win was required for the Rossoneri to secure a top-four finish in Serie A and Kessie made the most of the penalties Milan got in the 43rd and 93rd minutes. Milan's last outing in the Champions League came in 2013/2014 when they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 stage.

This victory also ensured that they finished above Atalanta in the league table with 79 points, 12 points behind champions Inter. The first good effort for Milan came from Alexis Saelemaekers in the third minute but the Belgium winger's shot flew above the goal. Romelu Lukaku Takes a Jibe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Inter Milan Wins Serie A 2021 Title

Both teams held their own defensively and AC Milan's attack looked blunt without the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic. But they were awarded with a penalty right before the stroke of half-time when Theo Hernandez played a good one-two with Saelemakers but ended up being fouled by Atalanta right-back Joakim Mæhle. Kessie took the resulting penalty and put Milan ahead at the break.

After the break, Atalanta came out all guns blazing with forward Luis Muriel being introduced into the game. But they found it difficult to find an opening. The game turned out to be a heated affair but Milan once again found an opportunity to score when Atalanta's Robin Gosen's handed the ball inside the box. Kessie once again remained calm and composed to slot the ball into the net to ensure that Milan went through to the Champions League after eight years.

