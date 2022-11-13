AC Milan will face Fiorentina in the latest round of fixtures in the Serie A 2022-23. The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) as AC Milan will look to get closer to the top of the table before going into the World Cup break. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Don’t Worry About Harry Kane’s Fitness, Says Tottenham Coach Antonio Conte

AC Milan faced a strong challenge from Cremonese last gameweek and had to settle for a draw. They are competing against the likes of Lazio and Atalanta for a Top 4 spot and also chasing Napoli in the title race. A win in this game for Stefan Pioli’s team is really necessary to get closer to that target. They will want to bag important three points before the Winter World Cup break begins. On the other hand, Fiorentina has been in a good run of form lately and won in last five games across all competitions. Vincenzo Italiano has a big task in hand and a surprise win against the Rossoneri will help a little in his job of taking Fiorentina up in the table. Theo Hernandez, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Leao are all set make a return to the Xi after missing out in the last game, while Luka Jovic is set to start for Fiorentina.

When Is AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The AC Milan vs Fiorentina match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on November 13, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 10:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Sports18 and Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights in Serie A 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 1/1 HD channels to live telecast the match in English.

How To Watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app nd JioTV platforms to catch the action live

