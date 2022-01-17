AC Milan will have the chance to go top of the Italian Serie A, albeit temporarily, when they take on Spezia at home. City rivals Inter Milan played out a goalless draw with Atalanta at the weekend and this has certainly opened up an opportunity for the Rossoneri to gain some ground in the title race. Stefano Pioli has seen his team produce four wins on the trot in all competition and will be full of confidence heading into the Monday evening game. Opponents Spezia are struggling at 16th in the league though and a defeat against Milan will see them get involved in a relegation battle. They have lost just once though in the past four matches and they will look to build on that. Atalanta vs Inter Milan Result: Defending Champions Held to a Goalless Draw in Bergamo (Watch Highlights).

Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer and Fode Ballo-Toure are away on international duty in AFCON and a huge miss for AC Milan. Experienced defender Simon Kjaer is out for the season while Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli are out as well with injuries. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to lead the attack for the hosts with Brahim Diaz as the no 10. Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers will provide width from the flanks.

Ebrima Colley is the only player missing for Spezia as he is playing in the AFCON. Daniele Verde and M’Bala Nzola are the two forwards in a 4-4-1-1 formation. Simone Bastoni and Jacopo Sala in central midfield have a tough job gaining control of the game against a technically astute AC Milan side. Emmanuel Gyasi can make use of his pace to get past the Milan backline and stand up crosses for his teammates.

When is AC Milan vs Spezia, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan vs Spezia match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on January 17, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Spezia, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Spezia match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Spezia, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Spezia match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

AC Milan should secure a routine win here with the team playing some beautiful football at the moment.

