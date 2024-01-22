Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both struck twice as Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League to go five points clear at the top, the largest lead a team have had at the end of a Matchweek this season. The Reds did not miss absent duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as they extend their unbeaten run to eight Premier League matches. Mitchell Weiser’s Sole Goal Helps Werder Bremen Shock Bayern Munich in Bundesliga 2023–24.

All four of Sunday night's goals at Vitality Stadium came in the second period of play, with Nunez first opening the scoring by finishing off a well-worked attack as Jota found his fellow forward inside the area. Jota himself then doubled the Reds' advantage with a low effort, before netting again nine minutes later at the second attempt. At the end of the fixture, Nunez brought up his brace to round out proceedings, sliding in to fire home a Joe Gomez delivery from the right flank.

Nunez becomes the first Premier League player to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season. Back-to-back defeats leave Bournemouth in 12th on 25 points.

