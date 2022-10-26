Ajax are set to host Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter. The Dutch side face a must-win situation as they need full points from this match in order to make it to the round of 16. With 12 points, Napoli are Group A toppers and Liverpool are three short in second place. For Jurgen Klopp’s men, one point would be enough to make it through to the last 16 stage of the competition. With the Round of 16 qualification scenario in the picture, this clash at the Amsterdam Arena gains a lot of importance. Benfica 4–3 Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Rafa Silva Scores Brace As Bianconeri Suffer Elimination (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Liverpool enter this clash on the back of a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. After their massive win over Manchester City, many felt that Liverpool have finally gained their mojo and that was proven right when they also beat West Ham 1-0 in their next match. Klopp’s men would be slightly nervous as they head into this away clash against a side, who have scored a whopping 15 goals in their last league matches. Let us take a look into the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Ajax vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam. The game will be held on October 27, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ajax vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Ajax vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ajax vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Ajax vs Liverpool match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).