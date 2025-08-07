Al-Nassr will continue their preparations into the new season with a pre-season friendly game against Rio Ave this evening. Al-Nassr are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over French side Toulouse in the last match. After a few dissapointing campaigns, Al-Nassr under the management of Jorge Jesus are looking to play their true potential this term. Opponents Rio Ave compete in the Portuguese first division and finished 11th last term. They will be keen to improve with the team lacking in several areas. Lionel Messi Shatters Cristiano Ronaldo’s All-Time Non-Penalty Goals Record, Argentine Legend Achieves Feat During NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong despite him being 40 now and the Portuguese skipper will lead the attack for Al-Nassr. He will have Sadio Mane and Joao Felix on the wings with Wesley Ribeiro as the playmaker. Marcelo Brozovic is the player that will make them tick with his passing range in midfield. Bento will start in goal for the Saudi Arabian outfit.

Clayton will lead the attack for Rio Ave in a 4-1-4-1 formation. Andre Luiz and Marios Vrousai will be deployed on the wings with Joao Novais and Theofanis Bakoulas as the attacking midfielders. Brandon Aguilera will sit deep and try and shield the backline as the central defensive midfielder.

Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Date Friday, August 08 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details STC TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr take on Rio Ave in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Friday, August 08. The Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave pre-season club friendly 2025 is going to be played at the Estádio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Download Cristiano Ronaldo Wallpaper Used By Mohammed Siraj Before His Match Winning Performance in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Al-Nassr's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Unfortunately, the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave, pre-season friendly 2025, is not available in India due to the absence of a digital partner. Although fans in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Europe can get the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave, pre-season friendly 2025 match by logging in on the STC mobile app and website. Al-Nassr will be confident of a good showing here and they should secure a 2-1 win.

