Al-Nassr saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against Al-Ettifaq with a 2-3 loss. The defeat has pegged them back a bit just when they looked on course to maintain their outside hopes of a title alive. Stefano Pioli’s team are now down to fourth in the points table and face Al-Wehda next this evening. Al-Wehda are rock bottom in the Saudi Pro League and heads into the contest on the back of four straight defeats. They will need to play out of their depths in order to pose a challenge to the visitors. Al-Wehda versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 9:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

Nawaf Al-Azizi remains the only player missing out for Al-Wehda due to a serious knee injury. Ali Al-Salem, Jawad El Yamiq, Abdullah Al-Hafith, and Saeed Al-Muwallad form the four-man backline for the home side. Juninho Bacuna and Alexandru Cretu make up the central midfield pairing with Odion Ighalo leading the attack.

John Duran received his marching orders for Al-Nassr in their last game and is suspended for this tie. Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb will be the two wingers with Cristiano Ronaldo as the central striker. Marcelo Brozovic will try and maintain stability in midfield with his slick passing game.

When Is Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 25. The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Makkah and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel. For Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr live streaming details, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts Angrily After Jhon Duran's Red Card During Al-Nassr's Loss To Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Portugal Star Footballer Seen Lashing Out Furiously (See Video).

Is Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

