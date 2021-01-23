Deportivo Alaves (ALA) will face Real Madrid (RM) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. ALA vs RM clash will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium on January 23, 2021 (late Saturday night). The Los Blancos are chasing runaway leaders Atletico Madrid while the hosts are looking to steer away from the relegation zone. Meanwhile, fans searching for ALA vs RM Dream11 Team predictions can scroll down below. Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online.

Alaves are likely to have Lucas Perez back from injury and if fit the Spaniard will lead the line up front. Rodrigo Ely is unavailable apart from it the host have a majority of their team available for this clash. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos for this clash due to injury while Fede Valverde is also expected to be left out of the squad due to a muscular issue.

ALA vs RM, La Liga 2020-21: Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

ALA vs RM, La Liga 2020-21: Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Navarro (ALA), Eder Militao (RM) and Ferlan Mendy (RM) must be your defenders.

ALA vs RM, La Liga 2020-21: Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Tomas Pina (ALA), Luis Rioja (ALA), Luka Modric (RM) and Lucas Vasquez (RM) must be your midfielders.

ALA vs RM, La Liga 2020-21: Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Joselu (ALA), Lucas Perez (ALA) and Karim Benzema (RM) must be your forwards.

Karim Benzema (RM) must be your captain for this clash while Joselu (ALA) can be named as the vice-captain.

