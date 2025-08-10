Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr will be facing Almeria in a pre-season friendly game as the club looks to secure some much-needed momentum ahead of a tough campaign. Jorge Jesus had a successful stint with rivals Al-Hilal and will now be focusing on getting his new club, Al-Nassr, to the top after multiple poor campaigns. There is no dearth of quality in their squad, but it is time they start delivering on the trophy front. Opponents Almeria play in the Spanish second division and finished sixth last campaign. Almeria versus Al-Nassr will start at 10:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Almeria vs Al-Nassr Club Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the last game against Rio Ave and the Portuguese skipper will be a key player in the final third again. Joao Felix, who is the new arrival at the club, will be the playmaker. Sadio Mane and Wesley will be deployed on the wings and will use their pace to create chances out wide. Marcelo Brozovic will be the enforcer in midfield with his slick passing range.

Leo Baptistao scored 15 goals for Almeria last term and he will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for them. Giving him company in the final third would be Lazaro, who will be the target man up top. Sergio Arribas in central midfield will push forward to help the team attack. Fernando Martinez in goal should expect a busy day at work with Al-Nassr having lethal goal scorers in their ranks. Inigo Martinez Joins Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr As Free Agent After Barcelona Exit.

Almeria vs Al-Nassr Match Details

Match Almeria vs Al-Nassr Date Sunday, August 10 Time 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Power Horse Stadium, Almeria, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details STC TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Almeria vs Al-Nassr, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will go up against Spanish club Almeria in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Sunday, August 10. The Almeria vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Almeria vs Al-Nassr, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Al-Nassr's pre-season games in India for the 2025 season. Therefore, the Almeria vs Al-Nassr pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For the Almeria vs Al-Nassr live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Almeria vs Al-Nassr, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans in India, however, have the option of watching Almeria vs Al-Nassr live streaming online. The Almeria vs Al-Nassr live streaming online is likely to be available on DAZN, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Europe can get the live streaming viewing option of the Almeria vs Al-Nassr, pre-season friendly 2025 match by logging in on the STC mobile app and website. Al-Nassr will dominate this game and should secure an easy win here.

