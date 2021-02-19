Antoine Griezmann was in the news getting into a spat with Gerard Pique during the Champions League 2021 tie against PSG. The fight was so nasty that the video of the two players abusing each other went viral on social media. Shortly after the Catalans lost 4-1 to PSG, Antoine Griezmann whisked off from Spain. He went to Lyon to meet his family very silently. The Barcelona forward was captured leaving while leaving Spain and the reporter hounded the football star to make a comment on their defeat. Antonie Griezmann, Gerard Pique Fight Video: Watch These Two Stars Get into an Ugly Spat With Each Other During Barcelona vs PSG UCL 2021 Football Match.

The reporter further went on to quiz the Frenchman about why was he leaving the city. Griezmann shot back, “What's it to you? The video was further shared on social media by the netizens. The 29-year-old caught the private jet to Lyon and went on to visit his family. Griezmann was seen wearing a hoodie as he left for Lyon. The Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had given an to the players for a couple of days after they lost to PSG.

Check out the video of Griezmann leaving from Spain:

J'admire le calme d''Antoine Griezmann face à ces "journalistes". Hier après la défaite face au PSG, le français s'est rendu à l'aéroport pour prendre un vol en direction de Lyon, profitant des deux jours de repos accordés par Koeman. https://t.co/fGjpSUXqj5 — JeanRomans G. (@JeanRomansG) February 17, 2021

Barcelona lost the round of 16 first game against PSG. Barcelona will next battle it out against Cadiz in the La Liga 2021 match. The match will be held at Camp Nou.

