Antoine Griezmann Talks About his Relationship With Lionel Messi After the Two Pair Up for Stunning Goal Against Getafe (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi ,Antoine Griezmann (Photo Credits: Getty)

Antoine Griezmann has been news since last night for his stunning goal against Getafe in the La Liga 2019-20 tie. The goal was assisted by Lionel Messi and with this, they put an end to all the rumours of things not going well between the two. Now after Barcelona won the game 2-1, Griezmann spoke about his relationship with Messi as he said that he wants the relationship between the two to grow. "I have been here for seven months, and we still have to learn each other's movements, but it will get better with time. We are enjoying working together and I am sure it will get better,” he said. Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi Pair up to Net the First Goal For Barcelona Against Getafe (Watch Video).

The former Atletico Madrid player said that he was really happy at Barcelona. Messi and Griezmann were in the news for not being on good terms with each other. One of the French reporters said that the former Atletico Madrid player had told his near and dear ones that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was jealous of him. The newspaper further claimed that Griezmann had blamed Messi for his poor performance at Barcelona. Griezmannn had rubbished the news. For now, check out the goal by Griezmann.

Messi needed just one touch to open that defence. Sleek! Good finish from Antoine Greizmann pic.twitter.com/owK8oBHZ0o — - (@OlayinkaSuraj) February 15, 2020

Griezmannn’s first season at Barcelona has been full of ups and downs. So far he has scored eight goals and has 23 assists in his kitty. However, there are rumours that the former Atletico Madrid player will get a transfer from Barcelona in the upcoming season.