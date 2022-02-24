Tottenham Hotspur's recent string of poor results have left not just fans but also head coach Antonio Conte frustrated. The Italian manager was not just disappointed but also seemed to question his future after Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League. It was their fourth defeat in five games and Conte, who had taken over the reins of the London side in November last year, was left frustrated. Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Warning to Atletico Madrid After 1-1 Draw in UCL 2021-22 Match, Says 'Will Show Why Old Trafford is and Will Always be The Theatre Of Dreams'

"In the last five games, we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality," the Italian was quoted by Goal.com. "I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes," he added.

Noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes Conte saying:

Antonio Conte: "I need to talk to the club. Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can't accept to keep losing. I'm sorry". ⚪️ #THFC "Here coaches change, but players are always the same... but results don't change". pic.twitter.com/LycgIQkv61 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

Spurs pulled off a stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City in their last Premier League game--a fixture which opened up the title race and enhanced their hopes of finishing top four. But it all came crashing down at Turf Moor when a Ben Mee goal doomed the London outfit to an embarrassing defeat. Conte further admitted that he would be open to reconsidering his future, stating that he is 'open' for every decision. "On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations. I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing."

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision, I want to help Tottenham from the first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment," he added.

Tottenham next play Leeds United on February 26 at Elland Road.

