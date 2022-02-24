Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media after a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Wenda Metropolis in the UCL 2021-22 matcH. He said now they have the opportunity to get a result at the Old Trafford and show why the Old Trafford will always be 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Post by CR7

