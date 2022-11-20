The FIFA World Cup 2022 is here as the global football tournament is all set to begin on November 20 in Qatar. The 22nd edition of the competition is set to be held in the middle east region of Asia after going through a lot of controversies across the globe. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the crown of the champions of the prestigious competition this time. They are hoping to go deep in the tournament and as a result looking forward to making themselves comfortable in Qatar. Amidst this, Lionel Messi and his team have ignored the luxuries of five star and opted for student accommodation. Where Can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022? What Teams and Groups Are in the World Cup? From Live Streaming to Date and Time, Know Everything About Qatar World Cup

The Argentine squad arrived in Doha in the early hours of Thursday morning but unlike their rivals, La Albiceleste have opted to stay in Qatar universities and halls passing on the luxuries of a five-star hotel and training facilities. In the Qatar University in Doha, the players will mostly have the same facilities and accommodations that a college student would get. Despite that, team Argentina has made it a preference for their accommodation.

The reason for this surprising choice was the intention of enjoying their traditions as they look forward to a long journey for the quest for the World Cup. They made the choice of student accommodation because they want to enjoy traditional beef barbecues, which the 5-star facilities do not provide. Officials from the Argentina football association confirmed that they have visited the campus several times and is assured with the facilities along with the open-air space for Beef Barbecue. According to him, this will make the La Albiceleste players feel at home during the long and stressful campaign.

