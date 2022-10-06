Fresh off a win in the Premier League, Arsenal would be now aiming to continue their good form when they face Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Friday, October 7. The Gunners are currently riding high on confidence. The team is in form and are favourites to bag all points available when they face the Norwegian side in European competition. Arsenal would have a great chance to leapfrog Bodo and climb to the top of the Group A standings. Champions League 2022-23: Sevilla Sack Manager Julen Lopetegui After Borussia Dortmund Defeat

The Gunners have played one match less than their Norwegian counterparts. Mikel Arteta's side would be without Emile Smith Rowe and also Mohamed Elneny for this match. The likes of Marquinhos, Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and also Matt Turner are likely to start for them in this match. For Bodo/Glimt, it is an opportunity to turn up and put in a good performance against a side like Arsenal. If they end up doing so, it would mean a massive boost in confidence going ahead into the competition.

When is Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London. The game will be held on October 07, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).