The new season of the English Premier League is upon us with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal in the opener. Mikel Arteta's side narrowly missed out on the Champions League football which was yet another setback in their quest for returning to the European elite group. The Spaniard has roped in some quality names in the summer and fans would expect them to hit the ground running quickly. They were unplayable at times in the pre-season and thrashed Chelsea and more recently Sevilla with utmost ease. Opponents Crystal Palace finished 12th last term and have good stable management with Patrick Vieira at the helm. They will be pushing for a top-half finish this season. Crystal Palace versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST. Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details Of English Football League Matches On TV In India

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise are the big names missing for Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew will start for the London club in the absence of Olise while Eberechi Eze comes in place of Connor Gallagher who has returned to parent club Chelsea. Wilfred Zaha remains the most potent threat in attack for the hosts and he will look to create chances for Jean-Philipe Mateta, their striker.

Gabriel Jesus who made his move from Manchester City has already impressed the friendlies. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will provide the width with Martin Odegaard pulling the strings as the playmaker. Thomas Partey has recently been in the news for some off-field issues but his focus will quickly shift to helping Arsenal win the match.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match.

