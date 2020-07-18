Record champions Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City will face each other in the semi-finals of FA Cup 2019-20. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium on July 18, 2020 (late Saturday night). Both teams will be looking to book a place in the finals where they will face either one of Manchester United or Chelsea in search of yet another trophy. Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019–20 Live Streaming on SonyLiv.

Arsenal have had a poor record against Manchester City in recent meetings but their latest win over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool will give them much needed confidence coming into the game. Mikel Arteta fielded a fairly week side mid-week but is expected to play a full-strength team in this clash. ARS vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20 Semi-Final.

Manchester City have found their touch in front of the goal in recent days as the Citizens have scored 12 times in their last three games. Pep Guardiola’s have already won this season’s league cup and will be looking to take a step closer to yet another domestic competition when they face Arsenal.

Both teams have world-class players in their team, so ahead of this all-important clash we take a look at some of the players who could prove to be pivotal in deciding the final outcome.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international is Arsenal’s highest goal-scorer this season and was rested mid-week against Liverpool. So he will be fresh and ready to against Manchester City. The 31-year-old has scored just three goals since football’s restart and will be eager to get himself on the score-sheet in tonight’s game.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian international is enjoying a great season and has been one of the most important City players. The 29-year-old was rested against Bournemouth and is expected to feature from the start. He has scored three games against Arsenal this season and will be hoping to keep that run going.

Alexandre Lacazette

The Frenchman who was somewhat forgotten at the start of the season has found his goal-scoring touch back in recent weeks, The 29-year-old has netted three times in the last four games and will be looking to continue that run going against Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling

The Englishman has been in sensational form in recent days and has found the back of the net at will. The 25-year-old has scored five times in as many games including a hat-trick against Brighton. Sterling has found the back of the net on both occasions the two teams have played each other this season.

